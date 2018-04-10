Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony got underway Wednesday morning for one Corpus Christi community health center that is now offering mental health care.

The Amistad Community Health Center offers free and low-cost medical services for the un and under-insured living in the Coastal Bend.

Currently, the center is expanding to offer mental and behavioral health services after seeing a desperate need in the community.

"There is a huge need in our community for those services, and too often people are able to access those services so right here in Amistad we want the people of the community to know they can access good, not only medical but mental health," said Diane Herrero, director of behavioral health.

In addition to adding the new behavioral health wing, the health center has also expanded their hours opening on Saturday to help better serve the community.

