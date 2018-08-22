Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The health department is organizing volunteers to help during public health emergencies.

Volunteers have been turned away from the health department because the Medical Reserve Corps has been inactive since 2013.

On Tuesday the Medical Reserve Corps are being reactivated with federal funding and will be taking applications from medically trained and non medically trained volunteers for many different purposes.

"We have many different things in the community to keep our volunteers engaged whether they're assisting here in the health department, local hospitals, county O.E.M., city O.E.M., any events that we have going on, our MRC could certainly be utilized in those capacities," John Smith said.

A public meeting to answer questions of potential volunteers will be held from 6 p.m. until 7-30 next Tuesday at the Health District Auditorium located at 1702 Horne Road.

