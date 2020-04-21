CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News has received several e-mails, calls and texts from the community concerned about access to COVID-19 testing.

Our Michael Gibson brought these concerns to Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez. She says the county is now dropping the travel requirement for testing and loosening other criteria. She says what will not change is the need for each person to be vetted by a healthcare professional before being referred for testing.

County Judge Barbara Canales explains why that’s happening now:

“By virtue of the fact that we have more tests coming on our way we can extend the criteria so that if you have all of the symptoms of coughing and it doesn’t appear that it’s anything else like it’s not influenza or it’s not any other kind of virus then you’d be a great candidate for COVID-19 but you’re still going to have to call the number and you’re still going to have to get vetted by our healthcare professionals.” Said Judge Canales.

County Judge Barbara Canales gave 3 News the latest information on our testing requirements through the Public health department that are changing to get more people tested. 500 new test kits are supposed to be here by the end of the week which will mean that soon a total of at least 2,000 people will have been tested by the county and through private labs.

“We want to test more people that’s how we can keep the spread of the virus down by sequestering or isolating people that have tested positive.” Said Judge Canales.

Judge Canales also told 3News about the situation at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

”Today I learned at Driscoll Children’s Hospital they need supply because they serve as a laboratory for 31 counties so as of today I’m going to start advocating on behalf of Driscoll Children’s Hospital they need to have the right kind of testing agents so they can also have resources for a much larger range of folks.” Said Judge Canales.

County Judge Canales also wanted to let everybody know that commissioners court is having a workshop tomorrow to try and get ideas from the public and from Commissioner’s about how to safely reopen Nueces County.