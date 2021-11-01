Nueces County hosting several mega vaccine clinics this week

4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive today. 500 vaccines will be given per day until they are gone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 4,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Corpus Christi today. A mega vaccination clinic will take place at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds for groups Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

A registration website opened yesterday to fill 250 appointment slots for the clinic today. Those slots filled up very quickly, but you can still go and register on-site today at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds at 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd. in Robstown.

Health officials hope to get started by noon, but it depends on when the vaccine arrives.

There will be more opportunities this week to register to receive the vaccine, with the online registration website opening tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday at 5 p.m.

If you are unable to register, that means the registration quota has been filled.

You will have three more opportunities this week, as online pre-registration will open at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, Tuesday, January 12, and Wednesday, January 13.

Onsite registration is available at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard in Robstown, Texas.

Nueces County is expected to receive more vaccines next week and every week thereafter for months to come, so you will have many more opportunities to register.

For more information, contact the Health District’s Coronavirus Hotline at 361-826-7200, option 2.

The clinic is open to all surrounding counties.

