Health Director: Freezing weather could affect delivery, distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

No vaccine drives are expected in Nueces County Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday at the weather is expected to worsen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freezing weather is having effects on many in the community, including the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District's efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said that during Thursday's vaccine distribution workers had trouble with the tablets they were using because of the cold weather and rain. It resulted in an hour delay in people receiving their shots.

Rodriguez said this may continue to be a challenge into the next week as weather is expected to worsen.

"It might affect the arrival of the vaccines," Rodriguez said. "That's what we're hearing right now. Bitter temperatures are going to be everywhere, and so again, we don't know when they're coming. We know we're getting 5,000 next week, but we don't know when, so we're keeping an eye on that."

Rodriguez said the weather forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to be too cold and wet to have anyone work outside, even if vaccines do arrive.

