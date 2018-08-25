Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District hosted a clinic offering children vaccinations.

The event was held at the Vaccine Clinic on Horne Road.

They provided shots to children ages 4-18, and also had free ice cream and popcorn.

With school starting the health district wanted to ensure students were up to date on their immunizations.

According to the National Vaccine Information Center, students in the state of Texas, "shall be fully immunized against diphtheria, rubeola, rubella, mumps, tetanus, and poliomyelitis."

