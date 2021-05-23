Health District set to host back to school vaccine clinics this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City County Public Health District is holding a back to school vaccine drive this week, and along with required immunizations they will also offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Health District says the back to school vaccine drive will begin Thursday and run through Saturday at their Greenwood location. All immunizations will be $10 and the COVID-19 vaccine free and available to anyone 12 years old and up.
"You don’t have to have that 14 day wait that we had before you can get it all done one stop shop,” said Dr. Onufrak.
"We don’t want people to wait, you know a lot of times our busiest time is right before school everyone’s trying to get their child vaccinated because they have to get back to school.”
Dr. Onufrak says this is another effort to get the younger population vaccinated against COVID-19 before the upcoming school year.
"If you haven’t had your COVID vaccine and your due for your other vaccines in order to get back into school now is the time to do it,” said Dr. Onufrak.
The Health District asks for you to bring your child's shot records to speed up the process.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
