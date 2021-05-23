Health District set to host back to school vaccine clinics this week

"You don’t have to have that 14 day wait that we had before you can get it all done one stop shop,” said Dr. Onufrak.



"We don’t want people to wait, you know a lot of times our busiest time is right before school everyone’s trying to get their child vaccinated because they have to get back to school.”



Dr. Onufrak says this is another effort to get the younger population vaccinated against COVID-19 before the upcoming school year.



"If you haven’t had your COVID vaccine and your due for your other vaccines in order to get back into school now is the time to do it,” said Dr. Onufrak.



The Health District asks for you to bring your child's shot records to speed up the process.