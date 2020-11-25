x
Health district now open Saturdays for COVID-19 testing, future vaccination clinics

There will be a COVID-19 testing clinic Saturday, Nov. 28. Up to 400 residents can register to be tested.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Health District has changed their hours to accommodate those who have a Monday through Friday schedule. The health district will now be open on Saturdays for COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics when a vaccine becomes available. 

This week, the health district started the new operating schedule, which is now Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The health district will be open on Thanksgiving for those who need to register for COVID-19 testing and for those who have any COVID-19 questions. The number to call is 361-826-7200.

The health district will also continue to contact trace all positive cases and report all new positive cases daily.

The next COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic will be Saturday, November 28. There are 400 available spots open for testing. 

For more information visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus or call 361-826-7200, option #2.

