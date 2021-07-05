Health district creates custom Facebook profile frame to encourage residents to get vaccinated

After getting the COVID-19 vaccine, citizens are encouraged to take a selfie, update their Facebook profile picture, and add the health district's new custom frame.

The frame is part of a new COVID-19 vaccine public health campaign, officials with the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District said in a statement.

The #IReceivedTheCOVID19Vaccine campaign encourages residents to get vaccinated and share with others why they chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

After getting the vaccine, the health district is encouraging citizens to take a selfie, update their Facebook profile picture, and add the new frame.

"I’m excited that we are encouraging vaccinations in creative ways. When people see friends they know and trust getting a vaccine, they are more likely to get it themselves,” Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

How to Add the Frame on Your Mobile Device:

Log in through the Facebook app

Go to your personal Facebook page

Click on your Profile Picture and click “Select Profile Picture or Video.”

Select a photo from your mobile device

Click “Frames”

Search “Nueces County” and select the “I Received the COVID-19 Vaccine” frame

Under Say Something About Your Profile Picture, type “#IReceivedTheCOVID19Vaccine because …” and share your reasons

Click “Save”

"The most powerful advice often comes from friends and family, and seeing someone, you know, and trust tell their vaccine story may be just what someone needs to decide to get vaccinated," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "I applaud and endorse this creative campaign and look forward to seeing personal stories from the community, which I believe can have a powerful impact and inspire others to act."

“Through this campaign, citizens can share why they chose to protect themselves, their families, and our community by getting vaccinated,” Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

For more information on walk-thru vaccination clinic locations, visit www.cctexas.com or call 361-826-7200 (select option 2).

