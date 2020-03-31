CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City-County Public Health District Director Annette Rodriguez spoke before Corpus Christi's City Council during Tuesday's regular meeting to provide updates on coronavirus.

Rodriguez reportedly told council members that the first few COVID-19 cases in Nueces County have seen improvements. She said one has been released from quarantine, and a couple of others are close to being released.

Rodriguez also told council members that drive-thru screenings will continue as needed, and reminded them that patients must meet Centers for Disease Control requirements in order to receive screenings from the Public Health District. Otherwise, they must call their own physician or a commercial lab.

According to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, 154 people have been tested for COVID-19 by the Public Health District, and of them 31 tested positive.

The latest numbers are released at around 4:30 p.m. daily.

