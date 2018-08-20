Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Nurses and doctors with the City-County Public Health District want to make sure your children are up to date on their immunizations, so they are hosting a vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at their headquarters on Horne Road. Kids enrolled in Medicaid going into school from four to 18 years old are eligible to receive free shots and backpacks while supplies last.

Parents must bring their child's immunization records.

