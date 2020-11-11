Health District hosting free flu vaccine drive thru clinics

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be hosting free vaccine drive thru clinics November 12, 16 and 19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be conducting free vaccine drive thru clinics on November 12, 16, and 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The clinics will take place at the health district locates at 1702 Horne Rd.

The vaccine is the Flu Mist vaccine, which is only available for healthy, non-pregnant adults ages 19 to 49. A photo ID is required.

To sign up or register to receive the Flu Mist vaccine, residents must email, fluvaccine@cctexas.com.

The Flu Mist vaccine is free. 500 doses are available while supplies last. For more information, call Immunizations Clinic at 361-826-7238.

