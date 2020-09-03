CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District said they are now monitoring several more people in the area who are under self-quarantine in their homes.

Dr. Kim Onufrak clarified what's been called by local medical experts as embellishments and misinformation. There are no known cases of COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend area.

However, more people are being closely monitored. Who are they?

"So we are monitoring people. We can't tell just based on HIPAA who we are monitoring, but we are monitoring people," Onufrak said. "But it's always a dynamic situation. If somebody has been exposed, we always contact them just for safety, because the whole purpose is safety of the community and containment."

Onufrak said the self-imposed quarantine is out of an abundance of caution, and those who are being monitored have either traveled to known areas where there are cases of the outbreak or have come in contact with someone believed to be infected.

In the meantime, the doctor said they have received the tests for COVID-19 and they will be ready to be administered when needed by the end of the month. The protocol for those needed to be tested is very specific.

"So anybody that has any concerns whether they need to be tested, the call needs to come through the local health district first, and usually it's fever, cough, shortness of breath and then exposure to somebody that has been tested positive or traveled to an area of geographical concern," Onufrak said.

The other criteria in the hospital is whether the patient has been hospitalized with pneumonia and everything else has been ruled out such as flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Still, the health district reassures us -- there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in our area, and we continue to be at low risk.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: