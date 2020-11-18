Nueces County Health District hosting free Flu Mist vaccine clinic in Robstown

The clinic will be a drive-thru on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Flu season in the Coastal Bend appears to be kicking off in a minor way this year, and experts believe it has a lot to do with the safety practices that have been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"Social distancing, the use of face masks, hand sanitation, all these recent measures are extremely helpful in preventing influenza," said Dr. Jaime Fergie, director of infectious diseases at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Another major part of preventing a case of the flu is getting vaccinated, experts said.

The Nueces County Public Health District will offer free Flu Mist vaccines Friday, Nov. 20 in Robstown at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The clinic will be drive-thru and the Flu Mist vaccine is available for healthy, non-pregnant adults ages 19-49.

The vaccine is free, but there are limited doses.

Organizers ask that those interested enter the fairgrounds from East Main Avenue and County Road 40.

For more information, you can call the Immunizations Clinic at 361-826-7238.

