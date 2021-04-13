Health District opens new vaccine clinic location at La Palmera Mall



According to the Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District, beginning Tuesday April 13, they will be transforming the former Charming Charlies at La Palmera mall into a vaccine clinic open to anyone 18 years and up.



"We will have clinics from now on at the mall anytime the mall is open Monday-Saturday 11-7 and Sunday 11-6," said Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Health District.



Organizers hope the new location site at the mall will give patrons easier access to vaccine clinics across Nueces County.



"We heard what the public is saying, a lot of people work during the week Monday-Friday 8-5 so if we are open until 7, they can pop in after work, and pop in on the weekend if they work late," said Dr. Onufrak.



Dr. Kim Onufrak with the health district said the Coastal Bend is only 20% vaccinated and they hope these new locations will allow for more vaccinations, and get the community closer to that 80% vaccinated mark, which is closer to herd immunity.



"Especially with the younger population right now with the vaccine hesitancy we are going to have staff there to answers, and if they were hesitant before they will be able to shop and get a shot,” said Dr. Onufrak.



Pre- registration is available for this vaccine site, but according to Dr. Onufrak no appointment is necessary.