Health district provides update on Omicron case count

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said they are seeing a rapid surge in COVID-19 case numbers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 continues to surge in the community, we're learning more about the presence of the Omicron variant here in the Coastal Bend.

A week ago today -- health officials confirmed that three cases of the Omicron variant had been found in Nueces County. Just this week health leaders are saying that total has now been brought up to eight.

Now the health district is learning more about when those cases may have first arrived to the area. Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said that they are seeing a very rapid rise in case numbers, urging folks to remain vigilant and practice personal responsibility.

"We know that around Dec, 14 right around the middle of the month of December is when Omicron probably got here to Nueces County," Rodriguez said.

