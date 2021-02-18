Health District says low COVID numbers are not a true reflection of what's happening in Nueces County

Coronavirus case numbers have come to a standstill because of the weather and power outages.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The number of positive COVID-19 cases has shown a drop in Nueces County, but health experts warn the recent numbers are not a true reflection of what is happening.

"You know, it's probably a combination of a lot of things happening at the same time," City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

That combination of things right now is affecting everything from daily statistics of COVID-19 infections to vaccination clinics.

"One is there isn't a lot of testing going on right now because people aren't able to get out of their homes," Rodriguez said. "So the inability to leave home to go get tested, and probably, they don't have the desire to go get tested either, they're not feeling good possibly and the roads had ice and sleet on them."

Rodriguez said the number of infections is down but it is not a true reflection of what's actually happening in the community. Vaccination clinics have been put on pause because no shipments are arriving from the state.

"We were told that possibly that shipments would start arriving as early as Wednesday, (but) we have not gotten any information that vaccine is coming so we don't know when the shipment will come," Rodriguez said.

As soon as the vaccine comes in, clinics will begin again. In the meantime, with folks huddling closer together, Rodriguez gives this reminder:

"I would say again be very mindful that, you know, people could still be asymptomatic and have COVID and so make sure you're wearing those masks, make sure you're protecting yourself because COVID-19 is still alive well in the community."

