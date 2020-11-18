Health expert advice on serving holiday meals during a pandemic

Thanksgiving and Christmas will be a lot different this year due to the pandemic. Here’s some expert on advice on how to keep you and your family safe when serving m

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those of you doing the cooking for Thanksgiving meals, this year experts are advising them to plan ahead to avoid contamination, and the spreading of germs.

Dr. Autumn Whitlock Morales with Christus Spohn Hospital suggests being more hygienically careful, meaning things like tearing and share rolls or chips and dip probably should not be on the menu.

“I think a chip and dip is hard unless everyone is going to take a serving on a separate plate,” said Dr. Whitlock Morales. “If everyone is just dipping from a bowl, I think you're going to get a lot of cross contamination.”

When it comes to cooking the main meal items. Dr. Morales says having just one chef in the kitchen is the way to go.



No dipping spoons in every dish to give people a taste before the foods ready. When the feast is finally ready to be served, she says your best bet is to have a designated server or pre-made plates for family members to grab.

“Probably that home-style sit around the table, pass dishes, I think that's probably the worst idea,” said Dr. Whitlock Morales.

Dr. Morales says just like every year it's important to remind everyone to serve dishes at the right temperature and not let them sit out for hours.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.