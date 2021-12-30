Health expert cautions against large gatherings as New Year's approaches

Dr. Matthew McClure, Medical Director for Corpus Christi Medical Center Freestanding ER Rockport/Portland encourages vaccinated individuals to get a booster shot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With 2021 coming to a close, New Year's festivities are bound to be apart of many peoples schedules. However health officials warn about the potential dangers of large gatherings.

Dr. Matthew McClure Medical Director for Corpus Christi Medical Center Freestanding ER Rockport/Portland advises that residents continue to practice existing COVID-19 protocols.

"If you're going to gather in small groups, I would hope that everybody would be sure that they're vaccinated, all members that are gathering are vaccinated and nobody has any symptoms," McClure said. "If you're going to go out in public I would implore people to wear masks and take good healthcare, good health hygiene. Washing their hands, not touching their face, keeping an eye out for anybody that may be exhibiting symptoms."

McClure also encourages vaccinated individuals to get a booster shot, due to it having shown to help either prevent, or lessen the severity of sickness from new variants such as Omicron.

