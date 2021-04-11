Health expert provides insight on juvenile mental health in light of school disturbances

Not only is protecting mental health important for students, but also for those protecting them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two incidents at Coastal Bend high schools now putting the spotlight on mental health of students.

It was Monday when a student from Aransas Pass High School brought a gun to campus before taking off and on Wednesday another student from Gregory Portland high school taken into custody after threatening administrators.

These incidents are something that Dr. Kristina Nelson, a certified board counselor and Assistant Professor of Counseling and Educational Psychology says can have an impact on a child's mental health.

“For one thing it can illicit fear, it can leave children and adolescents feeling a sense of lack of safety, that fear of the unknown, what’s going to happen when I go to school, what’s going to happen if I go anywhere,” said Dr. Nelson. “And repeated events often lead to feelings of being discouraged or a sense of powerlessness or hopelessness.”

You may not know if your child is feeling this way which is why Dr. Nelson says there are signs of distress parents can look out for.

“Change in mood might be more irritable than they might have been in the past or shutting down, isolating, very tearful, look for changes in diet and sleep patterns,” said Nelson.

Nelson says to also look out if your child is hyper vigilant, on edge all the time, and asking a lot of questions.

“Maybe asking a lot of questions about safety, that’s an indicator that’s on their mind, that’s something that’s really at the forefront of their mind and we should really have those conversations with them,” Nelson said.

Nelson says listening is key when helping your child.

“Talk with your kids regularly about how they’re doing, what’s going on with their lives, and be truly interested and engage with them,” Nelson said.

“Showing active listening skills by nodding your head, showing acknowledgement that you’re listening, making that eye contact. Creating a safe space for them to come to you.”

She says communicating and listening helps ensure your child’s mental health is protected.

“When a kiddo shares something difficult it’s important to let them know that we hear them, and that we know this is a difficult situation,” said Dr. Nelson.

Dr. Nelson also encourages parents to be mindful of their reactions when listening to their child.

“How we respond as parents is very important and we need to be mindful of that. What our reactions are when our kids are sharing something that may be troubling for us to hear, we need to be aware of our shock factor in our face, facial expression and non-verbal’s that we’re demonstrating and we need to be able to show nonjudgement towards them,” said Dr. Nelson.

Not only is protecting mental health important for students, but also for those protecting them.

“We’ve got several mental health certified peace officers and all of us have to go through CIT training which stands for crisis intervention training,” said Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke.

Warnke says incorporating mental health in their training helps them take care of the ones they serve and protect.

“It’s more prevalent. We’re first responders. A lot of times if there’s someone with mental health crisis we’re the first ones there so it’s good for us to know what to do and at least recognize it. If we’re not an expert get someone there who is,” said Warnke.

Warnke says they also make sure their mental health is taken care of too.

“It’s really good because there’s a stigma in society and there shouldn't be. People go through things and sometimes they need help getting through things, there is no stigma with that in my opinion,” said Warnke.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.