Health expert worries of rising COVID cases in the Coastal Bend, urges residents to take caution

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District is worried about the rising COVID numbers and hopes that residents are taking notice.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 continues to make a strong come back in Nueces County with cases beginning to rise again.

Health officials said it's really a dangerous time for those who are unvaccinated.

"The people who who have passed away from COVID recently, it's due to them not being vaccinated, so this is a vaccine preventable death, it is a vaccine preventable illness," said Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District.

Onufrak is worried about the rising COVID numbers and hopes that residents are taking notice. Currently, the Coastal Bend has just over 385 weekly new cases per 100,000 people.

"If you are sick even with anything it doesn't matter whether it's COVID or not, or flu, or not, if you're sick the biggest message that I can say is to stay home," Onufrak said.

Onufrak also told 3NEWS that the majority of the deaths due to COVID this month are because people were not vaccinated or only had received their first vaccine.

