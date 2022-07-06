Health experts advise parents on the use of Melatonin

Before giving children a sleep aid, it is wise to consult with their pediatrician to make sure there is no adverse reaction with other medications.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melatonin has become a popular sleep aid, especially with anxiety built up from the pandemic.

However, the medication has also been linked to rising poisoning cases within children.

The sleep aid comes in the form of gummies, making it more attractive for children to consume. Leaving the gummies out for children to reach can be dangerous, if guardians are not monitoring them carefully.

3News spoke with South Texas Poison Center out of San Antonio and they said that the medication is safe as long as parents are monitoring where it is kept.

"With children, medications usually don't taste good, but a gummy is candy," said Dr. Shawn Varney, Medical Director with the South Texas Poison Center. "And if children think this medication, quote unquote, is candy, there's no stopping them."

Dr. Kim Onufrak, Interim Assistant Health Director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, said that the sleep aid gained noticeable popularity during the early stages of the pandemic.

"Because of the anxiety of the pandemic, you know, some parents could be giving it to their kids for sleep disruption," Onufrak said. "Same thing with adults, they might be taking it more just because of insomnia."

While the gummy makes the medication less conspicuous, Karen Beard, Injury Prevention Training Coordinator, for Driscoll Children's Hospital said that making sure it is properly stored can ensure a child's safety.

"Bad stuff comes in gummies. So it's really important to lock up all medication, including vitamins," Beard said. "I know a lot of people that will lock up their regular medicine, but they don't look at vitamins, and even the pill form."

The uptick of melatonin poisonings among kids from 2017 to 2021 has more than doubled, according to Texas exposures that are reported to the Texas Poison Center Network.

"As adults, keep all medications, even dietary supplements out of the reach of children. They don't need to see that it's a gummy. They don't need to think it's candy," Varney said.

According to Onufrak, when poisoning occurs there are clear symptoms to look for.

"If they're drowsier than normal, if they're complaining of dizziness, if they're, you know, stating that they've got stomach aches, or nausea, vomiting," Onufrak said. "If they take a lot, then they can have trouble breathing."

Beard said that before giving children a sleep aid, it is wise to consult with their pediatrician to make sure there is no adverse reaction with other medications.

"Before a parent just says, 'Oh, my child's not sleeping. Well, let me give them melatonin or Benadryl or something else'. Talk to your pediatrician because there could be some interaction with other stuff that they're taking," Beard said.

