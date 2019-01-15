CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video of a mouse crawling around inside a movie theater on the city's westside prompted a visit from the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health Department.

The Health Department shared the results of their inspection Tuesday, calling the sighting an isolated incident.

A video from a moviegoer showed the mouse crawling on the wall near a handrail Saturday at AMC Corpus Christi 16. That particular theater was closed voluntarily until an exterminator could catch the mouse.

According to the Health Department, there have been no further signs of mice or even rodent droppings in the theater.

"We plan to go out there for the next three to four weeks to make sure this has been resolved properly, cleaned properly, and we don't have this activity anymore," said Lauren Rabe, public health division manager for environmental and consumer health services.

In 2018 the theater was plagued by an infestation of the rodents, which led to the theater being shut down until they took care of the issue. According to the Health Department, the theater has had pest control go out AMC three times a week.

Back in November, the theater did well during random inspections.

If guests see any rodents inside the theater, or at any public business that handles food, they can always call the Health Department at 361-826-7222.