Health official ‘astounded’ by ‘super-spreader’ video from East Memphis party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video all over social media of a large party in East Memphis has many concerned with the COVID case numbers surging across Shelby County.

The video shows a crowd Saturday night at the Curtis Givens ‘All Black Affair’ at the In Love Memphis night club in East Memphis. Despite the party being held outside, the video shows hundreds not wearing masks, let alone social distancing.

Local 24 News spoke with Dr. Minoj Jain, an infectious disease physician who sits on Shelby County’s Covid-19 task force who says it’s frustrating to see so many gathered when there are thousands dying daily from this virus.

"I'm astounded by what I'm seeing. It's just unbelievable. I cannot believe that people are not realizing that these events, these parties are super-spreader events. We know that the virus is spreading very rapidly in that young age group," said Dr. Jain. Other elected officials, including County Commissioner Tami Sawyer have also expressed dismay over what they saw.

Dr. Jain said he believes these kinds of events will continue to be a problem as more people suffer from what’s become known as ‘COVID fatigue’.

Local 24 News has reached out to the party's organizer, Curtis Givens. So far, he has not responded.