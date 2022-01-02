Local health expert provides insight on what 'Long COVID' is, how it impacts recovery in patients

Many of those symptoms include insomnia, muscle weakness and fatigue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As local COVID-19 case numbers continue to slowly go down, many people are hoping it's a sign that the pandemic may soon come to an end.

No one knows just yet whether or not Omicron can cause 'Long COVID.'

Local pulmonologist, Dr. Salim Surani, said some of the latest research shows that as many as 3/4 of patients who recover from COVID-19 are still experiencing at least one symptom six months later. Many of those symptoms include insomnia, muscle weakness and fatigue.

"I think the question would be is how many people get it? On an average when you look at the data, 10 to 30 percent of the people who have the COVID-19 infection they will get some kind of long COVID-19 symptom," Surani said. "Some people report that people who have been sick and not vaccinated, numbers are much higher than compared to the people who are vaccinated."

But, what about the Omicron variant? Can it cause Long COVID and if it can, the pandemic could last a lot longer than anyone imagined.

"Most of the Omicron infections are mild," Surani said. "We don't know enough about Omicron or whether it can cause the long COVID or not. Because Omicron just came in the picture about 2 or 2 1/2 months ago. So, imagine if the Omicron starts causing Long COVID, we have a very big problem."

Surani urges everyone to get fully vaccinated if they are able to, saying that when that happens, people stand a better chance of staying healthier and able to work, versus those who are unvaccinated and at a much greater risk of becoming hospitalized.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.