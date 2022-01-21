Health official sees hope as COVID-19 case numbers start to decline

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Public Health District believes with numbers that high, Nueces County is at its peak right now. She hopes from here, cases will decline.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyday, individuals are getting tested for COVID-19 and local health experts say, in Nueces County, those numbers are in the thousands.

This week, the health district reported another 1,500 plus daily count of new COVID-19 cases. Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Public Health District believes with numbers that high, Nueces County is at its peak right now. She hopes from here, cases will start to decline.

"Our positivity rate going through our testing site has gone from 55% to 47%," Onufrak said. "So our positivity rate going through our testing is starting to go down. Not where we want to be but those are some promising numbers. The numbers are still high unfortunately, almost a thousand cases and a positivity rate at almost 50% is still high. We're still not where we need to be."

The health district said they'll be hosting free testing at multiple clinics through Jan. 28, in Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.

