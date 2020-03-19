CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In order to stay ahead of the coronavirus, the City-County Public Health District began drive-thru testing on Thursday.

Testing is taking place at the parking lot of the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital. People who have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to follow a two-step process.

First call the Public Health District at 361-826-7200 for an assessment to determine if you meet the criteria for testing. Then you can schedule an appointment at the drive-thru screening center.

Each person will receive two swabs, one for the nose and another for the throat. Those will be taken for testing. It takes three or four days for the tests to process and the results will be sent to your doctor.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: