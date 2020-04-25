CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials from Nueces County Public Health Officials have confirmed the second COVID-19 related death of a Nueces County resident.

According to health officials, the patient was a male between the ages of 30 and 39.

“He had been working in Nevada as a traveling nurse. He tested positive for COVID-19 early April," stated health officials.

The male patient became ill after testing positive, and he was then hospitalized in Nevada.

Unfortunately, he passed away on April 19, 2020, from complications, according to health officials.



