Health officials report 5 COVID-19 related deaths in Nueces County on Aug. 23

According to officials, the patients were 3 males with ages ranging in their 40s, 60s, and 80s.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health officials reported three COVID-19 related deaths.

"The comorbidities of the patients included hypertension and coronary artery disease. Our condolences go out to their families and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons," said health officials.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Stay at home.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.