Health Experts urge residents to remember safety tips while celebrating the end of the year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The lines at one COVID-19 testing site were wrapped around the street the Monday after Christmas weekend leading into yet another major holiday, the new year. Another holiday celebration as concerns over the omicron variant continue to grow.

“I think we have mentioned very clearly it’s not the question if, it’s the question when. And my gut feeling is it’s already here,” said Pulmonologist Dr. Salim Surani.

We’ve been seeing a rise in area COVID-19 case numbers, it’s a trend Dr. Salim Surani said local health experts predict will be the case going into 2022.

“We do expect some surge going on in the first and second week of January in the Coastal Bend,” Surani said.

With the pandemic still in play and almost going on now two years, he said the key components of the game remain in place which is prevention and protection.

“Our best defense is offense, and the best offense is prevention and prevention is vaccines,” Surani said.

The truth of the matter is people are going to celebrate so with that in mind Dr. Matthew McClure with Corpus Christi Medical Center Portland and Rockport says that’s fine as long as you’re being smart about it.

“If you’re going to gather in small groups, I would hope that everyone would ensure that they’re vaccinated, all members of their gathering are vaccinated and nobody has any symptoms,” McClure said.

If you’re planning on taking those festivities out on the town remain vigilant.

“If you’re going to go out in public, I implore people to wear masks, and take good health care good health hygiene,” McClure said. “Washing their hands not touching their face, keeping an eye out of anybody that may be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or any influenza like illness.”

If you start feeling any symptoms after celebrating the new year both doctors say don’t brush it off, go get tested.