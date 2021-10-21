Health services set to remain unaffected by separation, testing has resumed

Rodriguez says there are currently 9 locations that offer COVID-19 assistance, each of those run by both the city and county.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funding won't be the only impact from the recent separation, health services will be part of that too.

Public Health Director, Annette Rodriguez says the city and county were always part of a partnership in assisting the community with several health services that many have used. These services include COVID-19 testing, vaccine distributions and information services.

Rodriguez says there are currently 9 locations that offer COVID-19 assistance, each of those run by both the city and county.

Rodriguez says the services will continue partnership, or not.

“I really just want the community to know that those of us that are in public health, we are committed to public health. We're not trying to go somewhere else or do something else, we are committed to what we do and we want to continue to save lives and to help the community in any way that we can,” Rodriguez said.

Additionally, Rodriguez said the health district has resumed services.