Can the COVID-19 vaccine cause infertility? Experts answer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Millions of Americans have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some have had both. Since before the start of distributions, several people have had many questions surrounding the vaccine.

3News spoke with the professionals on a topic that has made it's rounds throughout social media and news.

For those wanting to have children in the future, is it safe for women to get the vaccine?

A recent Verify story confirmed that the answer is yes, women planning on having children in the future can get vaccinated and still bare a child.

Dr. Salim Surani said this is the same case for men wanting kids in the future.

"It shouldn't affect anything because if you look at the messenger RNA-based vaccine, which you have those two, it actually doesn't go in your DNA or in your cells. So, it has no effect on any of your future bearing," Surani said.

Surani said it is important for the community to keep asking questions when they have concerns, and do not always believe what you see on social media.

