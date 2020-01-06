CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sweet surprise for some of our healthcare workers on the front lines. Nurses and other staff at Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctor's Regional Hospital were treated to cupcakes courtesy of H-E-B.

They had a choice of chocolate, carrot cake, birthday cake and Texas honey flavors. It was all to say thank you for all of their hard work.

"Thank you to everyone who has recognized healthcare workers out there," RN Moses Flores said. "It means a lot to be seen by the community."

"We want to show them that H-E-B is still here for them and we are supportive of them and we appreciate everything they are doing to keep the community safe," Bobby Rodriguez with H-E-B said.

A total of 200 cupcakes were distributed today for a nice little mid-day pick me up.

