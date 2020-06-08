Healthcare workers rally outside the Corpus Christi Medical Center for PPE, safe staffing, quicker COVID results for nurses

Part of their message focused on demanding that elected leaders, government officials, and hospital employers work together to better protect nurses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of local healthcare workers came together Wednesday evening asking for personal protective equipment and safe staffing, as well as quick testing of exposed nurses.

The rally took place along Rodd Field Road outside the Corpus Christi Medical Center's Bay Area Hospital.

It was said to be one of about 200 events like this across the U.S. all organized by members of a group called National Nurses United.

Part of their message focused on demanding that elected leaders, government officials, and hospital employers all work together to better protect nurses during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have never felt since the beginning that I have had optimal PPE," Kim Smith who is an ICU nurse at Doctor's Regional Hospital said.

"I never had the coveralls, just for me personally I do not feel that I have had optimal PPE, that I was fit tested for an N-95 mask. I do have a P-100 mask now, it's a mini respirator. You will see a lot of nurses wearing them. I have purchased that for myself as many of my co-workers have."

Smith said she has been a nurse for 23 years.

3News also reached out to Corpus Christi Medical Center, and spoke with Jennifer Carr who is a registered nurse at Bay Area. She did not take part in the rally and said she does feel protected by the hospital system.

"I feel that Corpus Christi Medical Center has provided PPE based on the CDC guidelines if not more in situations that the staff have PPE to wear for themselves as well as when caring for patients," Carr said.

Those who took part in Wednesday's rally also demanded the U.S. Senate pass the HEROES Act. That measure would provide economic help to those who need it most and extend unemployment benefits through the end of 2020.

Corpus Christi Medical Center also released this statement to 3News following the rally:

"Since January, our supply chain team began working around the clock to secure protective gear for our employees and for our physicians. Since that time, we have spared no expense in scouring the globe to acquire the PPE necessary to protect our employees, so they can continue to provide care to our patients. To date, Corpus Christi Medical Center has yet to run out of personal protective equipment and our facilities continue to meet or exceed CDC standards recommended for crisis care.

The reality that all hospitals nationwide are facing is that this pandemic has strained the worldwide supply of PPE including masks, face shields, and gowns. The NNOC is well aware that global demand for PPE continues to exceed the supply available, yet they continue to spread misinformation and ignore the extensive work, planning and training our hospitals have done to ensure the delivery of high quality care during this global crisis.

Our goal since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has been to protect our front line clinicians and caregivers so they are able to continue to care for our patients and our communities. As this crisis evolves, Corpus Christi Medical Center will continue to evolve to meet the challenges."