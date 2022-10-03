Healthcare workers tackle the topic of depression, other mental health issues linked to COVID-19

Ileana Garza is a licensed Master social worker at AAdi. She points out that during the height of the pandemic, not a lot of clients wanted in person health services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we enter into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, some healthcare workers gave insight into what it's like to be on the frontlines.

Since the pandemic began there have been over 961,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. Now, with communities across the country reporting low numbers of positive cases it appears there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

Oscar Limas is a registered nurse with AAdi and is hopeful that the work done by healthcare workers is making strides to return the Coastal Bend to a sense of normalcy.

"There seems to be a lean toward normalcy in that regard," Limas said. "Of course we still do our due diligence to maintain certain precautions."

AAdi offers full service home health and also works with families to provide hospice care.

There's definitely an issue with chronic fatigue," Limas said. "Patients just aren't able to recover, you know, to their full level of function that they might've been prior to having COVID or contact with COVID. A lot of the lingering respiratory issues, chronic cough, chronic shortness of breath, still a lot of them still need a little oxygen in the home."

Ileana Garza is a licensed Master social worker at AAdi. She points out that during the height of the pandemic, not a lot of their clients wanted in person health services, or to talk about their problems with her. She said right now people still aren't wanting to open up about their mental state.

"What you're seeing is a lot of anxiety, a lot of depression and how do you really tackle that, especially when mental health is still a very big stigma," Garza said. "How do you open that back up? How do you make something that's been such a conversational faux pas, and talk about it casually? uckily we can talk about it on the news."

Garza said that the people suffering from anxiety and depression can now go see a doctor or a licensed therapists, as most if not all are seeing clients in their offices once again. Another important step in everyone's efforts to try and get their lives back in order and find some sense of normalcy.

