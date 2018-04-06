A man who was rescued by two airline passengers while having a heart attack at the Corpus Christi International Airport got to meet his heroes on Monday.

The two were medical professionals and were able to help save Kenneth Rushing's life that day. Rushing met with them Monday afternoon for the first time since the incident at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

On Saturday, May 19, Rushing sat inside his room at the Emerald Beach Hotel and felt like he had really bad indigestion.

"I actually looked at this hospital and I thought, 'Well, I wonder if I need to go up here and get checked out,'" Rushing said. "And as usual everybody thinks they're 10-foot tall and bulletproof. I thought, 'Naw, I'll be okay.'"

He had just watched his daughter graduate from college and was heading back to Maryland on Sunday.

"This will be a graduation she won't ever forget," Rushing said.

On Sunday, 23-year Corpus Christi Fire Department veteran Shawn Gonzalez was going through security with his family at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

"My daughter yelled 'Dad!'" Gonzales said. "And I could sense a little stress in her voice, so I turned around and she goes, 'That man fell. I think something is wrong with him.'"

Gonzalez ran to find Rushing on the ground. He asked Rushing's wife questions to see what might be happening. That's when nurse practitioner Heather Orr stepped in.

"I just saw him laying motionless on the ground and he looked, not completely blue, but he looked a little, he looked like he hadn't had oxygen," Orr said.

The two could find Rushing's pulse and began CPR. TSA agents ran in with an AED and were able to revive Rushing.

"For what happened, I think he was pretty alert. You know, I kind of made a joke and I said to him, 'You are not going to catch your flight okay?'"

Rushing was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he underwent a double bypass surgery.

Orr said she believes she was meant to cross paths with Rushing that day.

"There were lots of different things that were delaying me getting out of the house. I couldn't find my driver's license. I spilled coffee on my shirt. I couldn't find my car keys," Orr said.

"I was just thankful that the lord had someone there for me," Rushing said. "Had they not been there, I would have been dead."

