'Heart Gallery' on a mission to help kids find their forever homes

The photo exhibit brings awareness to the community of how many local foster children are eligible to be adopted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in the Coastal Bend there are 118 children eligible to be adopted.

One of the ways the department is bringing awareness to the community is through the 'Heart Gallery'.

The event is a travelling exhibit of photos of local foster children seeking their forever family.

3NEWS spoke with Fait Bases and Community Engagement Specialist, Cornelia Garza. She said, "If you have the room in your home and the desire in your heart, then consider adopting. Consider coming to one of our informational meetings. And finding out how truly easy it is to adopt." Garza explained. "To become an adoptive parent. You can be single, you can be married, you can be widowed, you don't have to own your own home, you can be in an apartment. It's just really having that willingness and desire."

For more information on the heart gallery of South Texas, click here.

