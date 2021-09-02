Maintaining a healthy heart during the pandemic

The coronavirus hasn't created the most healthy environments for people, especially when it comes to taking care of the heart.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been a big emphasis on lungs during the pandemic but COVID's affects are just as bad on your heart.

Travis Taylor is a cardiologist with Coastal Cardiology; He said many of his clients have picked up bad habits in the pandemic like eating out often and not being active, which can result in different types of heart diseases.

"If you feel like you can not go safely to the gym, then you've got to get some home workout equipment and indicate a place in your own home where you can workout routinely," Taylor said.

It's not just the outside factors that can contribute to heart health issues. Taylor said in some cases, those who contract the coronavirus can get symptoms that can affect the flow of your blood.

"We are seeing a lot of people present with heart attacks and blood clots through the lungs," Taylor said. "There is something about this virus that causes a lot of inflammation and that inflammation tends to make blood clot."

This makes it that much more important to go to the hospital, if you feel sick and think it's an emergency.

Taylor added that some people are putting off going to the hospital because of COVID-19 but that only makes matters works.

"Chest pains, shortness of breath, if you think you have COVID-19 or you've tested positive, don't wait until the last minute when you are in distress; make sure you get your care at the appropriate time," Taylor said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.