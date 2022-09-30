Heart Walk aims to raise $485K for the American Heart Association

The event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Whataburger Field.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Heart Association's Heart Walk will return to the Coastal Bend on Saturday.



The 5K aims to bring the community together to get their hearts pumping, honor survivors, and raise life-saving funds.

Their goal is to raise $485,000 this year. Anyone can sign up online for free at CoastalBendHeartWalk.org

"We're just excited, and it's all free," said AHA Corporate Marketing Director Brittany Sandbach.