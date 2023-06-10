Heart Walk registration is still open, group still sort of its 2023 fundraising goal

The annual fundraiser will be emceed by First Edition's John-Thomas Kobos.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Coastal Bend Heart Walk is taking place Saturday.



The 5K aims to bring the community together and get hearts pumping by honoring survivors of heart-related illnesses and raising lifesaving funds.



Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of men and women.



"Heart Walk is a great way for people to come out and active, it's a family-friendly 5K,” said local American Heart Association Development Director Brittany Sandbach. “They are welcome to do it at their own pace, bring their kids, bring their dogs."



Registration still is available online or people can make a donation at coastalbendheartwalk.org.



The walk begins at 8 a.m. at Whataburger Field.





John-Thomas Kobos will be the guest emcee again, welcoming back all walkers crossing that finish line!

This year's goal is to raise $475,000, and as of Friday morning, they were more than $60,000 away from that goal.

