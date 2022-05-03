'Heart Your Park' is back to beautify for the butterflies

The clean-up took place at Hans Suter Wildlife Refuge to ensure that spring and summer butterfly populations have a nice area to land.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Heart Your Park" has unfinished business in the community. After picking up over 200 pounds of trash two weeks ago, they are back and on a new mission.

Volunteers took time out of their Saturday to beautify the park, not only for the community, but for other residents who frequent it: Butterflies.

The clean-up took place at Hans Suter Wildlife Refuge to ensure that spring and summer butterfly populations have a nice area to land and spend time.

Sarah Jose, Preserve Manager for Oso Bay Wetland Preserve, said beautifying the park is a team effort.

"The other reason we're here today, this mulch bed has been, not neglected, but was cared for by a previous volunteer group who sort of aged out of being able to do it and it needed some TLC after our quite cold winters we've had the last two years," said Jose. "So, super excited that "Heart Your Park" has given us the opportunity to invite other members of the community to come out and help continue the care that the site has had before."

Of course, butterflies are not the only ones who benefit from this team effort. Next time you visit a park, pitch in and join the team of volunteers.

Jose adds, "We have our final "Heart Your Park" of the spring coming up April 23rd in celebration of Earth Day, and that will be a cleanup at Doddridge park, so we'll be doing one of our shoreline beach cleanups. As before, anyone in the community 16 and up who wants to help, can go to register.ccparkandrec.com and can join us by signing up ahead of time. We'll have lunch, they'll get these fun pink t-shirts, and help us clean up our bay fronts before we move into summer."

The easiest way to do your part in keeping the parks clean is to leave no trace at all. Anything you take into the park should leave with you.

Anyone who is interested in regularly maintaining a beloved nearby park is encouraged to participate in The City's "Adopt-a-Park" program. Information about the program can be found here, and if you would like to fill out an application, click here.

If you’re interested in volunteering for the next “Heart Your Park” event, click here, then click on “Oso Bay Wetlands Reserve” and go to “Special Events."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.