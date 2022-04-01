'Heart Your Park' program helps clean up Coastal Bend

Participants got to reconnect with nature and provide a much-needed service.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special community event was held today at Hans Suter park by a local wildlife refuge.

Heart Your Park is a grant funded program that helps cities take care of and clean up their environment.

Participants got to reconnect with nature and provide a much-needed service.

Sarah Jose, preserve manager at Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center, offered a hand today.

"As a wildlife refuge the site is used by birds and other animals, so we want to make sure they're only picking up things that were naturally here," says Jose. "Not our cups, spoons, straws, and things. Trying to get it nice and clean."

If you missed today's clean-up, don't worry, there are two more coming up!

March 19th: Volunteers will be cleaning the butterfly garden at Suter park.

April 23rd: To celebrate Earth Day, the event will be held at Doddridge park.

To register for any of these events, go to register.ccparkandrec.com.

