CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews were called to a residence on National Drive, in the Molina neighborhood, in reference to an early morning fire.

When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames, and smoke blanketed the whole block.

When officers entered the home on National Dr., a heartbreaking discovery was made, as a body was found inside the smoldering home.

Witnesses say the home caught on fire just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning, and that's when authorities were called to the horrific scene.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire is not known at this time. This is a developing story, and 3News will keep you updated as more details unfold.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: