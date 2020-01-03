CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Keeping our local beaches clean can be hard work, but some folks are willing to take that upon themselves.

Over at Swantner Park the Beach Keepers, a beach cleanup group, started off their "Hearts for Parks" cleanup event.

Every other Saturday they'll be cleaning up a park along Ocean Drive, and are needing help from the community.

Lee Allen, the President and Founder of Beach Keepers, says he was inspired to do this when he saw the condition of the parks.

"I came down here to survey the parks, see how they look. And what I noticed was when you stand up look at the grass it looks great but as soon as you get by the water it looks terrible," said Lee Allen.

They plan to work on Doddridge Park, Ropes Park, Oleander Park, and Cole Park over the next coming weeks.

Organizers say they provide snacks and lunch for all those who help out.

If you'd like to take part in their efforts you find information on their Facebook event page.

