Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — 46 year old native South Texan Ramon Gomez passed away earlier this week.

People who knew him say you could count on seeing him at many Mathis events and putting a smile on people’s faces.

Years ago, the community even devoted a Facebook page to Gomez called 'everybody loves Ramon' which included pictures of him out-and-about.

Now the page is filled with pictures and comments saying how much he will be missed and people recalling their favorite memories with Gomez.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the pirate stadium.

