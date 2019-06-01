FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) — Despite the total loss of one family's home in Falfurrias, a heartwarming moment ensued between a firefighter and an unlikely victim.

Falfurrias firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on Sunday morning. While the flames did engulf the house, officials told a 3News viewer that everyone escaped safely without any reported injuries.

Luckily, fire officials were even able to save a couple of ducks. Firefighter Eric Garcia is shown holding one of the feathered friends.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.

© 2019 KIII