Heat could be contributing factor in death of married elderly couple in Beeville, police say

Beeville Police Department Chief Kevin Behr estimates the temperature inside their home was at least 120 degrees.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Beeville are looking for ways to fight the extreme heat as a couple was found dead in their home on 300 block of South Harrison Street by a relative.

Police identified the victims as 67-year-old Maria Vasquez and 80-year-old Jose Vasquez.

Beeville police said those deaths are still under investigation, but heat may have been a factor. BPD Chief Kevin Behr estimates the temperature inside their home was at least 120 degrees.

"They had an air conditioner, but it didn't work. So, you know, that's why it was so God awful hot in there," he said.

Until an official cause of death is determined, Behr said the case is being worked as a homicide, although an investigation did not find any weapons or signs of a struggle.

Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation and the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office is handling autopsies to determine the cause of death.

"The heat may have had been the contributing factor in their death, however, we are still working this as a homicide," he said.

Behr said his office is still waiting for the autopsy results, but something that could have helped the couple was a cooling center. First United Methodist Church works with the City of Beeville to provide relief. The front of their church is open every day except Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., providing snacks and water.

"If your A/C is off of your power is down and you're the person in that situation, you know it's an extreme need," said First United Methodist Churches' Bonnie Ryder. "So, you have to really take into consideration the people and what they must be feeling."

But the church is also facing challenges from the extreme heat, with one of its two A/C units in the gym not working. Bee County Emergency Management reached out to Richard Perry, an American Red Cross volunteer, about opening the gym soon to provide more space. The church said donations and grants can help fix the A/C and help those most vulnerable cool off.

"Not just the homeless, but the people that may be home using fans, or may not have a fan or A/C. Or if they're just alone and want to be with someone, you know, we're here to comfort ant help everyone," Perry said.

Perry said it is also important to check on neighbors to see if they are ok. Beeville police said they do about five or six welfare checks for people a week on average, and even more during the summer.

