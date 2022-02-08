Heat illness a concern for student athletes headed back to practice

Heat illness is usually the result of overexertion in hot, humid weather- just like ours- and can cause fatigue, muscle cramping or even heat stroke.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your children are playing sports this summer or starting practices for fall, it is important to know heat illness can sideline a young athlete.

Heat illness is usually the result of overexertion in hot, humid weather- just like ours- and can cause fatigue, muscle cramping or even heat stroke, which can be deadly, Dr. Richard So with the Cleveland Clinic Children's said. It is important to know the steps to take if an athlete starts to show signs of heat illness.

"You put ice over their large arteries and blood vessels. You put ice in their groins, ice in the armpits and hose them down," Dr. So said. "Number one thing is cool them down, get them in the shade and then get them as hydrated as quick as you can. Obviously oral hydration would be the best."

An athlete who is vomiting in the heat should be observed, cooled down, rehydrated and should not return to activity that day, Dr. So said. If they have slurred speech, are confused, agitated or having hallucinations they should get medical help right away.

