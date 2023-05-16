Here are the streets to avoid in Corpus Christi due to flooding

As the rain slows, the roads will clear, but as of 12:30 p.m., here are some areas drivers should avoid.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released a list of high water areas around town after heavy rains fell Tuesday morning.

4500 Baldwin Blvd

Greenwood at SPID

Greenwood at Horne

Yorktown at Staples

"If you have to travel, drive slower than usual so that you have time to react to other traffic on the roadway," the department's Facebook post said. "Turn on your head lights so that you are visible to other vehicles and pedestrians."