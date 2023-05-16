Here are the streets to avoid in Corpus Christi due to flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released a list of high water areas around town after heavy rains fell Tuesday morning.
As the rain slows, the roads will clear, but as of 12:30 p.m. here are some areas drivers should avoid:
- 4500 Baldwin Blvd
- Greenwood at SPID
- Greenwood at Horne
- Yorktown at Staples
"If you have to travel, drive slower than usual so that you have time to react to other traffic on the roadway," the department's Facebook post said. "Turn on your head lights so that you are visible to other vehicles and pedestrians."
The post also said several cars were already stalled out in these areas. Always remember: turn around, don't drown!