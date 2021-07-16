Air Force Veteran in Alice in need of help after part of his ceiling collapses

Abelardo 'Abel' Gaza said he felt helpless as a leaky roof quickly turned into a much bigger mess before his eyes during last week's heavy downpour.

ALICE, Texas — In Alice, an air force veteran is in need of your help after part of his ceiling caved in following all that rain we saw just last week.

Unfortunately, he doesn't have insurance and isn't sure where to turn.

"The stuff there was falling down like crazy. I put my chair over here and just looking at it, I couldn't do anything about it," said Gaza.

"When it came down, the rain was pouring into every inch of our living room," said Abel's nephew who is also named Abel Gaza.

His nephew who happens to share his uncle's name gave us a look at the damage that included a rain soaked couch and television.

He said the house on North Aransas Street has been in the family for decades and for much of his young life his uncle has been right there.

"Honestly he helps out with everything imaginable, when my father was still around he had really no reason to stay around here, he was the income of the family, helped with everything, he was always here," said Abel.

Now he is trying to repay his uncle for that support.

The younger Abel moved in to help take care of his aging uncle who hasn't been in the best health. He has been helping pay bills and fixing up what he can.

The damage couldn't have come at a worse time.

The home had already suffered water damage in the garage.

"I tried helping in the garage, I look up and I get all dizzy, when I come back from dialysis I'm not feeling too good at all," said Abelardo Gaza.

They were in the middle of trying to repair that part of the roof when last week's rain hit.

Abel admits it has been overwhelming.

"I can pay for certain things like the sheetrock the wood but I don't have the know how of how to handle what happened here," said Abel Gaza.

Abel said he's invested hundreds of dollars in trying to fix the home, but with his college debt he's having a tough time.

He is humbly turning to his community for help and guidance.

"If they have a tip on how we can get it done ourselves even," said Gaza.

If you would like to help the family, you can contact Abel at (361) 396-7234.

